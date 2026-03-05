🎧 Nothing Headphone (a) offers 5 days of battery life, Hi-Res Audio, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for $199

Nothing has unveiled its second pair of over ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone (a).

The Nothing Headphone (a) retains the signature, distinctive square earcups from the Nothing Headphones (1), but promise to deliver five days of battery life, Hi-Res Audio, and active noise cancellation for just $199.

You’ll find the same tactile features to control your volume, navigate media, and switch ANC modes integrated directly into the ear cups, and you can skip through your favorite apps and functions without reaching for your phone using ‘The Button’ to Channel Hop. You can even use it to take hands-free photos or start videos.

The Nothing Headphone (a) features Adaptive Noise Cancellation that includes three presets: low, mid and high. Using the Nothing X app, you can fine-tune the 8-band Advanced EQ to your liking, and create custom profiles that can be shared with the Nothing community. There’s also a Bass Enhancement algorithm that Nothing says “analyzes low frequencies to deliver a powerful, punchy response without compromising the clarity of the mid and high tones.”

Of course, the Headphone (a) also features a transparency mode so you can let ambient sound in, and hybrid ANC mode works using dual feedforward and feedback mics, which work with AI technology to adapt noise cancellation on the fly. There’s also a 3-mic AI algorithm that should ensure voice calls sound crystal clear, even in busy environments.

The Nothing Headphone (a) goes on sale on March 13 with pre-orders opening today, March 5. It’s available in black, white, pink and yellow and costs $199. The Limited Edition Yellow pair will go on sale on April 6.

