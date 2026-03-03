All four Nothing Phone 4a colors appeared at MWC 2026 (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🩷 Nothing Phone 4a comes in four colors: pink, blue, black, and white

📱 The Phone 4a launches on March 5 at a “Built Different” event in London

💰 Expected to start at around $475 (up from the 3a series)

⚙️ Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 with a 5,400mAh battery

📷 50MP main + 50MP telephoto (3.5x zoom) + 8MP ultrawide camera setup

🚫 There’s no Nothing Phone 4 flagship this year – the 4a is the main event

The Nothing Phone 4a was finally revealed at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, and The Shortcut was on hand to get a first look at the design – and its four fashionable colors.

Pink and blue are the standout colors – light in hue and evoking cotton candy. What a fuzzy feeling. Of course, Nothing, a tech company known for being more than a bit eccentric in order to rival Samsung, Apple, and Google, treated its MWC reveal like a gender reveal party and literally handed out pale pink and blue cotton candy.

Nothing Phone 4 in pink and blue join the tried-and-true black and white colorways we’ve seen before from the Nothing Phone 3a. Let’s take a closer look at each color before the March 5 Nothing 4a launch event.

Nothing Phone 4a in pink

Nothong Phone 4a in pink (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Cue Aerosmith’s Pink Is My Favorite Color because pink was the favorite, and it’s hot on the pale pink heels of the pink Sony XM6 headphones. Yes, we’re in our pink gadgets era now.

Nothing’s head of Color Material Finish Design described the pink Nothing Phone 4a as a “desaturated red,” just in case you’re afraid of carrying around a pink smartphone.

Nothing Phone 4a in blue

Nothong Phone 4a in blue (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The bold blue color choice, my personal favorite Nothing Phone 4a color, is also not a gimmick – it looks genuinely premium and unlike anything else in the mid-range market right now. You won't find this styling on a sub-$500 phone anywhere else.

All of the Phone 4a colors have a tint applied inside the transparent layer, creating a sense of depth as light interacts with the resin underneath.

Nothing Phone 4a in white

Nothong Phone 4a in white (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The white version is a little more standard, but it’s the best Nothing Phone 4a color if you want to see the unique back design in better detail than the black color.

The redesigned Glyph Bar (six white LED squares plus one red LED for video recording) blends seamlessly into each colorway when inactive, so the back stays clean until you actually need it. The red recording light stays visible even when off, which fits Nothing’s design DNA of showing you that little red square somewhere on the back.

Nothing Phone 4a in black

Nothong Phone 4a in black (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The Nothing Phone 4a in black was my least favorite option compared to blue, pink, and white, as it masks some of the intentional pockmark-like features of the design. But it’s an OG color dating back to the first Nothing phone.

When does the Nothing Phone 4a launch?

The official launch date for the Nothing Phone 4a is March 5, 2026, at the company’s “Built Different” event in London at 5:30am ET / 10:30am GMT. It’ll have the following specs:

Rumored Nothing 4a specs

Display: 6.7” AMOLED, 1.5K, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

RAM: 8GB+12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Main camera: 50MP

Telephoto: 50MP, 3.5x optical zoom

Ultrawide: 8MP

Selfie: 32MP

Battery: 5,400mAh

Charging: 50W wired

Water resistance: IP65

Colors: Pink, Blue, Black, White

Price: ~$475 (under $500)

The Shortcut team didn’t see the Nothing Phone 4a Pro at today’s MWC 2026 reveal, so the London event may be the first time the company shows off the phone’s design.

Just don’t expect a flagship Nothing Phone 4 in 2026. Nothing CEO Carl Pei has cited rising memory costs driven by AI demand as the reason, which means the 4a series is Nothing’s primary smartphone lineup for all of 2026.

Rumored Nothing 4a Pro specs