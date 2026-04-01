🤓 Nothing could be set to launch its own smart glasses in 2027

📷 The glasses will come with cameras, microphones, and speakers, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman

📱 They may also be tethered to a smartphone and the cloud to handle AI processing

😎 Nothing is also set to apply its signature design style to the glasses for a different look

Left-field mobile brand Nothing could be set to join the world of smart glasses in 2027, according to a new report.

As per reliable tipster Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the Carl Pei-founded brand (Pei is formerly the founder of OnePlus), is reportedly set to launch its AI-powered smart glasses in the first half of 2027.

Supposedly, Carl Pei wasn’t initially too keen on the idea of smart glasses, although he recently told Nothing employees that he’s “now focused on a multidevice strategy”, according to the Bloomberg article.

The glasses will come with cameras, microphones, and speakers, and will be tethered to a smartphone and the cloud to handle AI processing. The idea behind the glasses is that they will help “automate tasks and offer a more personalized experience”.

Nothing is also set to apply its unique design aesthetic to the glasses, as it has with its range of phones, headphones, and earbuds in recent years.

Nothing is also reportedly working on new earbuds for later in 2026 with “AI-focused features”, as per Gurman.

This also lines up with what Apple is doing, with it reportedly working on the launch of three AI-driven wearables, with smart glasses and earbuds among them.

Likewise, Google is intending to bring its own variety of smart glasses powered by its Android XR operating system that was announced at Google I/O 2025.

Up next: Nothing Phone (4a) Pro review: an exciting mid-range phone… finally

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.