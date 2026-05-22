⌚️ Nomad recently dropped a bunch of new Apple Watch bands for summer

🎨 The Tempo band is available in three new colors: Seagrass, Tidal, and Driftwood

🌴 Nomad’s Stratos band is now available with Forest silicone links

💰 All four new bands are available now, starting at $59

Nomad is always cranking out new accessories for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and more with premium designs and stunning color options. Ahead of the unofficial kickoff to summer this weekend, the company released a few new Apple Watch bands that are perfect for summertime adventures.

Nomad: Tempo Band

Nomad: Stratos Band

The new bands are fresh spins on two of Nomad’s more recent products: the Tempo band and the Stratos band. Tempo is a variation of Nomad’s iconic Sport band, with a slimmer design that’s well-suited for those with smaller wrists (or want something a bit sleeker). Meanwhile, Stratos blends a traditional metal bracelet with the comfort and flexibility of a silicone band, complete with rubber links on the interior to make wearing it feel like nothing.

(Credit: Nomad)

For summer 2026, Nomad has dropped three new color choices for the Tempo band. There’s Seagrass, which is a soft, light green that’s reminiscent of other sea foam colors that companies have used over the years. Tidal is the beachiest one of them all, with a light blue hue that deserves to be submerged in a crashing wave on the coastline while you’re bodyboarding. Finally, there’s Driftwood, an almost-gray light brown that looks a lot like beach sand at the Gulf of America.

(Credit: Nomad)

Nomad’s other new summer adventure-ready color is Forest, which can be found on the latest version of the Stratos band. This dark, earthy green complements the metal links extremely well, peering between each one enough to give the band a whole different vibe compared to the other colors. I’ve been wearing this band for the past few days, and I can already tell I’m gonna love rocking it all summer long.

All four of these new bands are available now on Nomad’s website. The Tempo band retails for $59 and is available in 44mm and 46mm sizes, while the Stratos band costs $185 and is available for the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra. It comes in either natural or black hardware.

Nomad: Tempo Band

Nomad: Stratos Band

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Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.