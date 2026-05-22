(Credit: Max Buondonno/The Shortcut)

📱 Apple is shooting an entire live MLS match exclusively on iPhone 17 Pros

⚽️ The upcoming game between LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo has been selected

📆 It’s going to be streamed live on Apple TV on Saturday, May 23

😮 Apple has previously used iPhones in the production workflow of baseball and soccer, but not shot an entire live game exclusively on a phone before

Apple has announced that it’s going to air an entire MLS soccer game captured exclusively on iPhone 17 Pro.

As per an Apple Newsroom post, this Saturday, May 23rd, the LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo match will stream live on Apple TV from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, in the final weekend of MLS play before the league stops for the 2026 World Cup.

Apple says it’s the first time that an iPhone will be used to capture the entirety of a major professional live sporting event broadcast. It’s being used to capture live footage such as team warmups, player introductions, in-net goal angles, and stadium atmosphere.

It also states that this allows the match coverage to bring new perspectives, with fans being closer to the action as a result of the small form factor of an iPhone against the normal size of TV cameras.

This isn’t the first time that Apple has incorporated iPhone footage into a live sports broadcast, though. In September 2025, during a Friday Night Baseball matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers, iPhone 17 Pro phones were used to capture select game moments and cinematic footage.

Apple then expanded the use of iPhones across other sports broadcasts, such as the 2025 MLS C0p, and into the regular production rotation for both Friday Night Baseball and the 2026 MLS season.

This Saturday’s match marks the first live professional sporting event captured purely on an iPhone, though, which is very exciting.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.