😮 Nintendo Switch Online has added three new Game Boy titles: Fortified Zone, The Sword of Hope II, and the critically acclaimed Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3

👨‍⚕️ The service also added Dr. Mario & Puzzle League for the Game Boy Advance, requiring the Expansion Pack membership

👏 Nintendo Switch Online games include features like save states, rewind functionality, and display filters, with online multiplayer available for supported titles

😢 Because of European regulations, Nintendo is launching a new Switch 2 model with a replaceable battery in Europe while discontinuing existing Switch models

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Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members just got four new games to enjoy – three of which are for the Game Boy, and one for the Game Boy Advance.

Nintendo has added Fortified Zone, The Sword of Hope II, and Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3, which many regard as one of the best Game Boy games ever made.

Fortified Zone was released in 1991 and is a top-down run-and-gun shooter, while The Sword of Hope II is a first-person dungeon crawler RPG that came to North America in 1996. Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 was released in 1994 and sold over five million copies.

For Game Boy Advance, which requires a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership to play, nostalgic fans can enjoy Dr Mario & Puzzle League, a mash-up of two popular titles.

Games on the Nintendo Switch Online service feature save states, the ability to rewind, and apply various filters. Games are also upscaled, and those with local multiplayer let you play online with other members.

Nintendo recently announced that, because of European regulations, it is releasing a new Nintendo Switch 2 model in Europe that has a replaceable battery. However, it is also ending the production of Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED models in Europe because of the new legislation.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.