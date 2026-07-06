(Credit: Adam Vjestica/Grok)

🆕 A new Nintendo Switch 2 model is launching in Europe this autumn to comply with EU replaceable battery regulations

🤔 The Switch 2 features a slightly smaller battery (-1%) and increased weight compared to the original model

🫤 The Switch 2 Pro Controller battery capacity is significantly reduced by 16%

✋ Nintendo will cease sales of all original Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED models to retailers after mid-February 2027

Nintendo has announced its plans to abide by the new European Union regulation that requires any electronic device with a rechargeable battery to be replaceable by the user.

A new Nintendo Switch 2 model will begin rolling out in Europe this autumn, and Nintendo has shared how the model differs from the original. Sadly, it seems like some compromises have had to be made.

The Nintendo Switch 2 battery will be approximately 1% smaller than the current version – 5172mAh compared to 5220mAh – and it will also weigh 10 grams more. With the Joy-Con 2 controllers attached, it’ll add another four grams onto the total, making the new Switch 2 14 grams heavier overall, which isn’t an insignificant amount.

Thankfully, the battery capacity in the Joy-Con 2 controllers will be unchanged when new versions arrive this winter. However, both controllers will be around two grams heavier than the current version.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is losing a whopping 16% of its battery, dropping from 1070mAh to 897mAh, though it’ll be seven grams lighter. It’ll be interesting to see how that affects the controller’s excellent 40-hour battery life.

As for the Nintendo 64 Switch Online controller and GameCube controller, the N64 battery will be unchanged, but the controller will be one gram heavier than the current version. The GameCube controller’s battery is increasing by around 5%, and it will weigh five grams heavier.

Of course, many will feel these downgrades are offset by the fact that you can replace the battery of each device, which can deteriorate over time after multiple charging cycles.

So long, Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED

Alongside the announcement, Nintendo also revealed that from mid-February 2027, almost ten years after the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, Nintendo will no longer sell any original Switch hardware to retailers. That means if you want to buy a brand-new Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED after mid-February 2027, it’ll be while stocks last.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 price increase takes place soon – here’s why you should buy one now

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.