Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now download two classic Zelda games as part of their subscription.

Nintendo added The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, originally released on the Game Boy Color, to its growing library of classic titles.

Unlike with Game Boy Advance titles, you don’t need to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack to access Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles. However, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is worth it, as it comes with additional benefits over the standard Switch Online membership.

You get access to N64, Sega Genesis and Game Boy Advance titles, as well as DLC and expansion packs like all Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass and Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise.

An annual subscription to Nintendo Switch Online costs $19.99 while Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs $49.99. Both options are significantly cheaper than Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PlayStation Plus Premium, which cost $16.99 a month, respectively.

Nintendo has taken its time building a library of classic games for subscribers to play, but its release cadence has improved significantly. We tend to see new games arrive each month and unlike in recent years, Nintendo is adding titles that people actually really want to play like GoldenEye 007.

With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom introducing new players to Link’s adventures, Nintendo is clearly hoping newcomers will revisit the older games that helped pave the way.