It may have taken a little longer than others to arrive, but Nintendo’s version of Spotify Wrapped is available now.

The Nintendo Switch 2025 Year in Review lets you see all the games you’ve played in 2025 across Nintendo Switch and – if you picked one up – the Nintendo Switch 2.

Once you’ve seen which games you’ve played and for how long, you can pick your favorite title of the year.

However, what makes Nintendo’s Year in Review even more fun is that you can see your entire history on Nintendo Switch, all the way back from March 2017.

It’s interesting to see the peaks and troughs of when you played most, with spikes in my playtime often being tied to big first-party releases.

To see your Nintendo Switch 2025 Year in Review, simply head to this website and sign in.

Nintendo also released an annual review of the Nintendo Music app in December last year.

Unfortunately for Xbox owners, Microsoft was the outlier this year, and didn’t release its own version of a Spotify Wrapped summary. The Redmond-based company says it’ll make up for it with some big announcements during Xbox’s 25th anniversary, which takes place this year.

