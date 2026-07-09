😔 The Nintendo Switch 2 currently supports variable refresh rate (VRR) only in handheld mode, despite initial marketing suggesting it would be available in TV mode

😬 It means games experience more stutters and frame drops compared to the smoother handheld experience on Switch 2

👀 A newly discovered job listing at Nintendo for a display engineer suggests the company may be actively working to bring VRR to TV mode via a future update

👏 VRR technology is a valuable feature for capable displays, as it helps smooth out frame rate inconsistencies, making gameplay more visually stable

The Nintendo Switch 2 supports almost every modern-day display technology, such as 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR. It even has variable refresh rate (VRR) support, but only in handheld mode.

Despite advertising that the Switch 2 was capable of VRR in TV mode before the console launched, Nintendo quickly redacted those claims and revealed that VRR would only work in handheld mode.

It’s been over a year since the Nintendo Switch 2 was released, and sadly the disparity between docked and handheld mode remains. However, there is hope on the horizon that Nintendo may add VRR support for TV mode via an update.

A job listing from Nintendo was spotted that’s specifically looking for a display engineer with experience troubleshooting display protocol/VRR issues between HDMI and DisplayPort signaling (thanks, Go Nintendo).

Clearly, Nintendo hasn’t given up on trying to get VRR working when the console is docked, which gives us fresh optimism that the issue will soon be resolved.

It took over a year for Sony to add VRR support to the PS5, and it’s a technology that is extremely beneficial to those who have capable displays. VRR essentially smooths out frame rate dips and stutters that may fall below a target refresh rate, making them less perceptible to the human eye.

A good test of how VRR works and its benefits is to play Donkey Kong Bananza on Switch 2. In handheld mode, the frame rate feels smooth throughout. However, play the game docked, and you’ll notice far more stutters and frame drops when performing the same actions.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.