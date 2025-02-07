🆕 A new Nintendo patent has been discovered

🐭 It confirms that the Joy-Con controller can function like a mouse

👀 We also get a glimpse of what could be the new Switch 2 Pro Controller

🤝 The gamepad could feature a modular design

One of the most intriguing parts of the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer was how the Joy-Con controllers can function like a mouse. We saw the Joy-Con controllers gliding along a surface in tandem together, though we’re still unsure of how the new functionality will be used in games.

While prior leaks of the Joy-Con controller showed an optical sensor and somewhat spoiled the surprise, a newly discovered patent filed by Nintendo may have also prematurely revealed how the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will work.

Nintendo’s next Pro Controller could use a modular design to connect and split apart. When the controller is split, it will also be able to function like a mouse, and would offer a familiar feel to the new Joy-Con.

However, the drawing in the patent probably is unlikely to reflect what the controller actually looks like. The angular shape and sharp lines wouldn’t be comfortable to hold, especially when used as a mouse, so it seems to be a sketch that shows a proof of concept, more than anything.

(Credit: WIPO)

Nintendo could show of the Switch 2 Pro Controller on April 2, where we’ll hear more about the Japanese company’s next console. The Pro Controller was a popular choice for many Switch gamers who played in Docked mode, and it offered excellent battery life and features.

One area where the next Nintendo Switch Pro Controller needs to improve though, is the D-Pad. The Pro Controller’s D-Pad is prone to miss inputs, making it frustrating to use. A headphone jack would also be a great addition.

We don't have to wait long until everything about the Nintendo Switch 2, including the release date and price, is revealed. Although at this rate, it feels like those who wished for more surprises may be left wanting.

