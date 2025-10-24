🆕 Four new games have been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2

👍 Confirmed releases include Assassin’s Creed: Shadows and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond in early December, and System Shock Remake and Warhammer 40000: Rogue Trader later in 2025

🥳 Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition is set to launch on the Switch 2 in 2026, marking its debut on a Nintendo console and including all expansions and Creator Club items

📆 The 2026 lineup for the Switch 2 is already robust with titles like Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition, Elden Ring Tarnished Edition, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Some people have criticized the Nintendo Switch 2 for not having enough games. However, four new titles have just been confirmed for Nintendo’s console, including one of the most popular RPGs.

We now have confirmation that Assassin’s Creed: Shadows is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2, which is a couple of days before Metroid Prime 4: Beyond releases on December 4.

Nintendo Switch 2 owners can also look forward to the System Shock Remake later this year, which includes mouse controls.

Joining Assassin’s Creed: Shadows and the System Shock Remake is Warhammer 40000: Rogue Trader on December 11, 2025, giving fans plenty to play this holiday season.

However, perhaps the biggest announcement is that Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. It’s the first time Bethesda’s popular RPG has been released on a Nintendo console and means you’ll be able to explore the wastelands anytime, anywhere.

The anniversary edition of Fallout 4 includes the game’s six post-launch expansions along with 150+ Creator Club items.

With Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition releasing in 2026, it means the next year for Switch 2 is already looking stacked. Switch 2 owners can look forward to a Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Wave, Elden Ring Tarnished Edition, The Duskbloods, Mario Tennis Fever, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Splatoon Raiders and Borderlands 4.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 criticism is overblown – and it’s time to address it

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.