Nintendo could reveal the Switch 2 in June, with an expected March 2025 release date on the cards.

Nintendo’s successor to the Switch was originally tipped to release in November this year, but it’s now been widely confirmed that the console will launch in early 2025.

According to Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, who first broke the news of the Switch 2’s 2025 release window, Nintendo will reveal its next console in June.

In a forum post, Lippe wrote: “Here’s what I’ve heard post-Friday: Direct in April (general or mini, dunno), Indie World before that (probably March). June for Switch 2 reveal. Everything in flux always, but I’m feeling good, so eh.”

A June reveal seems early for a console that won’t be due for possibly eight months, and it could tank any holiday sales boost the original Switch may have received. Previously, Nintendo revealed the Switch in September 2016 and launched the console in March 2017. However, the Wii U wasn’t selling, so there wasn’t any risk of impacting the console’s fortunes.

If Nintendo can stress that the new console is backward compatible and that existing games will be enhanced on the Switch 2, that could circumvent the possibility of a software slump.

Ahead of a possible Switch 2 reveal, Nintendo is holding a Direct presentation that focuses on Switch games coming in the first half of this year. The new Nintendo Direct takes place today at 9 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST, and will run about 25 minutes, Nintendo says. You can watch the Nintendo Direct on YouTube or Twitch.