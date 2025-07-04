(Credit: The Shortcut)

😬 The Switch 2 might be having overheating troubles, according to reports

🔥 Users on X have noted that it has caused games to crash, or fans to spin up a lot to cause a lot of noise, in spite of the fan in the dock

🤔 It is unclear as to why these issues are happening, although Nintendo has some advice if you’re affected

👉 The company’s guidance is to make sure the console isn't too near a heat source, while the dock's air vent should also not be obstructed

The Nintendo Switch 2’s dock has a fan inside to accommodate the increased heat output the new console produces due to its beefed-up internals.

However, in spite of the addition of a fan, there have been numerous reports from users that the console is overheating.

Reports compiled by Nintendo Soup reveal that some Japanese users on X have stated that their console is struggling to keep cool, causing games to crash, the fans to spin up an ungodly amount, or that their Switch 2 has become too hot to hold.

For instance, user JPSjxSMUMy170 noted that their "Switch 2 is overheating; the fan noise is annoying", while x1010_q stated that their console was overheating to the point that it was "too intense" and that they "couldn't even hold the console".

X user p_typhoon went as far to say that they experienced their "first freeze on Switch 2" with "the fan going nuts, so maybe it's overheating" while playing Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma.

In all of these instances, it remains unclear as to what's causing the overheating issue, or even the fans to spin up so much. Nintendo advises that users shouldn't put the console "near a heat source, or in a location where heat can easily build up", while also making sure that "the air vent on the dock is not covered or obstructed".

The Switch 2 features significantly more power that allows it to run AAA titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 natively – one of the best Switch 2 games – where the original console couldn't. It can also output at up to 4K resolution while in docked mode, too.

Editor’s note: Adam here. We haven’t experienced any overheating issues with our Nintendo Switch 2 consoles as of writing. I even took the console outside during the UK heatwave, where the back of the device was blasted by the sun for at least an hour. Despite this, I was able to game without issue, even though the rear of the console was understandably warm to the touch. I also haven’t encountered any issues when the system is docked, but that doesn’t mean other users’ reports are invalid.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.