Nintendo has announced a small but useful addition to the new Nintendo Music app with its latest update that will please those who want to drift away to some iconic Nintendo tracks.

With the new 1.2.0 update, a sleep timer has been added that allows you to stop your music at a certain time, which Nintendo says is designed for listening to music before you sleep.

This is particularly useful if you don't want to be awoken by your music the following morning if you've fallen asleep and forgotten to turn it off.

In addition, Nintendo has updated the app's 'Extend to…' feature where you can now set durations of five or ten minutes, and it now applies to any playlists you create.

There are also other general improvements to stability and the overall user experience.

The Nintendo Music app is free to Switch Online subscribers or $19.99 for a 12-month membership, and allows users to listen to all of Nintendo's iconic music from games across generations without any interruptions. It can even provide recommendations based on your Switch play history.

Nintendo continues to add new music and tracks, with over 50 game soundtracks now available since it launched. Nintendo recently added the soundtracks for Splatoon, Luigi’s Mansion, Kid Icarus and Tetris.

