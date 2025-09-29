(Credit: The Shortcut)

👀 Nintendo may have accidentally leaked five LEGO games coming to Switch 2

🤔 The games, including LEGO City Undercover and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, were shown in an advertisement under the Switch 2 logo

💪 These titles are already available on the original Switch, suggesting they will receive a Switch 2 edition or upgrade with improved performance

📆 In addition to these games, a LEGO Game Boy replica is set to release on October 1 for $59.99

If you’re a Switch 2 owner looking for more LEGO games to play, there’s good news.

Nintendo has seemingly leaked that five LEGO games are on the way – though there’s a chance you may have played some of them before.

A fan spotted an advertisement at Zurich Pop Con (thanks, Eurogamer) that showed LEGO City Undercover, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and LEGO DC Super-Villains under the Switch 2 logo.

These games are all available on the original Nintendo Switch. However, this advertisement suggests that all five games could be getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition or upgrade soon.

It’s unclear whether the upgrades will be free or paid, but expect the LEGO games to benefit from improved frame rates and resolution, bringing them more inline with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

Nintendo and third-party developers continue to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2’s backwards compatibility. Like on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, we’re seeing Nintendo Switch versions get updated for Nintendo’s new console, which is great for those who already own the game or for those who haven’t played them yet.

Along with more LEGO games, fans can also look forward to the LEGO Game Boy, which releases on October 1. The faithful replica of Nintendo’s iconic handheld costs $59.99 and includes 421 pieces.

