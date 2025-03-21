(Credit: Accessible Games Initiative)

♿️ Five major games companies have signed up for a new initiative promising clearer information on accessible features in games

✍️ Microsoft, Nintendo, EA, Google and Ubisoft are founding members of the Accessible Games Initiative, with the likes of Riot Games and Square Enix also signatories

🎮 There are 24 tags covering areas such as visual features, audio and gameplay

🤔 It remains unclear as to when the tags will be featured on digital storefronts for players to see

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has unveiled a new initiative known as the 'Accessible Games Initiative' which aims to share clearer information about accessibility features in games.

Five major companies have signed up: EA, Google, Microsoft, Nintendo of America and Ubisoft. According to a press release, the initiative will use a series of 24 tags to spell out which features come with a game. These include everything from 'narrated menus' to 'camera comfort' and 'color alternatives'. The complete list is available on the AGI website.

The tags will be placed alongside games on their respective digital storefronts and product pages in the same vein as age ratings, although it remains unclear how standardized this process will be between different storefronts. The ESA says that the implementation will be “determined on a company-by-company basis and is always voluntary”.

Interestingly, the initiative was also developed by Sony, although it’s unclear why the Japanese company hasn’t joined. Sony didn’t respond to a request for comment from The Verge.

Alongside the five founding members, Amazon Games, Riot Games, Square Enix and Warner Bros. Games have also joined in the bid for better clarification of accessible features.

Statements from Riot Games, Ubisoft and Xbox all point to further information as to the timeframe for adding accessibility tags, although they are predictably vague. You can read the statements below:

Enid Brown Nelson, director of product accessibility at Riot Games – "As part of the accessibility steering committee, we played an active role in defining these tags, and our accessibility team is building a plan to implement them. We want everyone to have the chance to play and enjoy our current and future games, so we’re always looking for ways to make them more welcoming—no matter who you are or how you play.”

David Tisserand, accessibility director at Ubisoft – “Ubisoft is actively planning the integration of these tags into its product pages and will have more to share soon.”

Anna Waismeyer, senior gaming accessibility research lead at Microsoft – “Team Xbox is working to implement Accessible Games Initiative tags across titles. Once ready, players will be able to find both Xbox Game Accessibility Feature Tags and Accessible Games Initiative tags digitally in a variety of Xbox experiences.”

The move for software-based criteria for accessibility in games comes following a wider push in recent years for more accessible hardware, with both Microsoft and Sony releasing accessible controllers for both their consoles in recent years, with the Xbox Proteus Controller and PS5 Access Controller.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.