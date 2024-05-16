Microsoft has announced a new Xbox controller called Proteus, a modular, wireless video game controller that can be configured in more than 100 ways.

The Xbox Proteus controller continues Microsoft’s commendable efforts to help gamers with disabilities play their favorite games with ease. The company launched the Xbox Adaptive Controller in 2018, which inspired Sony to create its own PS5 Access controller. It means Nintendo is the only console manufacturer without an accessible controller.

The Proteus looks like it will be even more accessible than the Xbox Adaptive Controller, and should be particularly appealing to those who play with one hand. It’s been designed in collaboration with the peripheral company ByoWave and consists of small cubes with interchangeable faceplates. The faceplates include controller buttons, directional pads, and everything you’d need and find on a standard Xbox Wireless Controller.

What makes the controller truly modular is the cubes snap together, allowing you to create a shape that suits you. The buttons are all remappable, too, and the Proteus can also be configured to resemble a traditional gamepad, if you’d prefer. Plus, there’s LED lighting.

Xbox Proteus controller: price

The Xbox Proteus controller costs $299, but you can save 15% if you preorder today, which brings the price down to $255. That’s a big jump in price over the Xbox Adaptive Controller, which costs $99, but it’s fair to say the Proteus Controller comes with everything you need right away. The ‘snap and play’ parts let you build hundreds of traditional and custom configurations after all.

Buy it now

Xbox Proteus controller: release date

The Xbox Proteus controller is expected to ship in the Fall of 2024 (between September and December), and preorders are open now. We’ll update this section with the exact release date once we know more.

Xbox Proteus controller: what’s included?

The Xbox Proteus controller comes with everything you need to create a traditional or custom gamepad configuration. Here’s what’s included:

2x Power Cube

1x Charge Spacer

2x Analog Cube (1 Left, 1 Right)

1x Half Cube

2x Edge Spacer

1x Xbox Peripheral

1x XYAB Peripheral

1x Dpad Peripheral

2x Trigger Peripheral (1 Left, 1 Right)

2x One Button Peripheral

1x Mini Analog Stick

9x Socket Cover

1x Plug Cover

1x Plug Mount Cover

You also get a USB-C charging cable and a Bluetooth dongle, left and right handles to create a more standard gamepad, and two large one-button peripherals.

Xbox Proteus controller: does it work on PS5 and Nintendo Switch?

(Credit: The Shortcut/ByoWave)

Unfortunately, the Xbox Proteus controller is only compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 and 11 PCs. ByoWave has said it’s open to partnering with Sony and Nintendo, which could be helpful to the latter as Nintendo doesn’t have an accessibility controller of its own.

