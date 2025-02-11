😎 The next State of Play takes place tomorrow

📅 You can tune in on February 14 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT

⌛ The show will last over 40 minutes

👀 It’ll focus on games coming to PS5 from studios around the world

Sony has confirmed that a new PlayStation State of Play event will take place just before Valentine’s Day, as had been widely rumored.

The livestream takes place on February 14, at 5pm ET, 2pm PT, 10pm GMT, 11pm CET and is scheduled to last for 40+ minutes. The show will focus on “news and updates on great games coming to PS5” and will celebrate “a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world”.

A runtime of over 40 minutes means there’s plenty of time for Sony to deliver a healthy amount of upcoming PS5 games for fans to look forward to, as the current release calendar is looking a little bare. We should get updates on previously announced titles, too, like Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

How to watch the State of Play

If you’d like to tune in and watch Sony’s State of Play event live, you can watch the show on YouTube and Twitch and will be broadcast in English and Japanese. We’ll also embed the stream below once it’s live so you can watch it right here.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.