It appears that Sony has begun hiring for key positions to work on the next God of War game.

The existence of a follow-up to God of War Ragnarok is hardly a shock, but Sony’s first-party output has been limited recently and the company even went as far as to announce that we’d see no “any existing major franchise titles” until March 2025.

As spotted by Portuguese site Geekinout, developer Sony Santa Monica has started hiring for a lead audio designer, lead narrative animator, a senior character artist, and a technical combat designer, to name but a few positions.

While it isn’t unusual for studios to hire for new roles or expand, one particular job application strongly hints that a new God of War game is on the way.

Under “preferred experience” for a senior combat designer on Sony’s careers website, it says: “Candidates who are fluent with the combat design choices, systems, mechanics, and enemies in God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök (2022) are preferred”.

Sony Santa Monica recently released a free DLC update for God of War Ragnarok called Valhalla, which added a roguelite mode to the game. It contains story elements that take place after the main campaign and provides players with an additional challenge.

God of War Ragnarok sold 5.1 million units in its first week, which made it the fastest-selling first-party launch week in PlayStation history, and has sold over 15 million units as of November 2023. Many regard it as one of the best PS5 games around, but it didn’t take enough risks to make it onto our coveted list.