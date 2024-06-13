🆕 A new Xbox update is rolling out now

😍 It adds personalization options, improvements to PC Game Pass and more

🛜 You’ll also find it easier to connect to Wi-Fi networks and fewer controller disconnects

🖥️ Mouse and keyboard support for Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all

Microsoft’s new Xbox June update is rolling out now, bringing improvements to your experience across consoles, PC, Xbox Cloud gaming, and your controllers. Here’s what you can expect to see.

Personalize your home background

The headline feature is the ability to personalize your Xbox home background even more than before. You’ll no longer need to choose between displaying a dynamic background or game art, as you can now mix and match without any compromises. Simply head to Settings > General > Personalization > My Background > Show selected game art.

You can also change your dynamic background color independently of your profile color, which means if you like a blue accent when hovering over icons but want a green dynamic background, you can.

Connect to wireless networks easily

Another new change in the Xbox June update is how your Xbox connects to wireless networks. You can now remember up to 10 wireless networks that you’ve used before, making it super easy to hop back on them without needing to type out the password again and again. Go to Settings > General > Network settings > Manage wireless networks > Manage my networks to check it out.

Manage your subscriptions on consoles

Microsoft has also made it easier to manage your subscriptions directly from your console. You can turn on recurring billing or cancel it directly from your Xbox. Go to Settings > Account > Subscriptions, select your subscription, and then choose Change subscription.

Xbox Wireless Controller update

It’s not just the Xbox console that’s improving. A new Xbox Wireless Controller firmware update is available that promises to reduce the amount of disconnects if you’re using an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 when a headset is connected to the 3.5mm headset jack. Those who use the Xbox Adaptive Controller will also be able to take advantage of the expanded support for more connected USB accessories.

Xbox App on PC update

Those who play Xbox games on PC can look forward to a new sub-navigation menu that makes it easy to access all games from Xbox Game Studios, EA Pay, and Riot Games.

Xbox Cloud Gaming updates

If you use Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can now manage your game data and cloud saves for titles that are played on a browser at xbox.com/play, from the Samsung smart TV app, and on other supported cloud-gaming devices. This can be useful if corrupted data is preventing you from playing a game, or if you want to reset a game to its original state and start from scratch.

Mouse and Keyboard support is also now available to all on Xbox Cloud Gaming. To access this feature on the Xbox app on PC, simply select the Cloud Gaming tab and navigate to the “Play with mouse and keyboard” collection, which includes all games supporting mouse and keyboard.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.