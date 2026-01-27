🙏 Early production of the ModRetro M64 is nearing completion, signaling that mass production is imminent

ModRetro has shared new details about its upcoming N64 remake, the M64.

In a message on X, ModRetro’s CEO Torin Herndon explained that early production is almost done, which means mass production of the M64 isn’t far away.

Torin also shared that the red colorway that was revealed as part of a collaboration with AMD is now official and will be offered alongside the other ModRetro M64 colors, which include clear, purple, and yellow.

The M64 will be able to boot into gameplay in 4-5 seconds and contains an ultra low-latency Bluetooth device that will pair with ModRetro’s wired/wireless ultimate Trident controller, which will arrive shortly after the M64 is released.

The M64 will also feature the option to keep the cartridge flaps open at all times, an easy-eject mechanism so you don’t end up pulling the console off the ground, and a special light that will illuminate the cartridge’s artwork.

Torin promised that, like with the ModRetro Chromatic, firmware updates will be delivered at a rapid pace, and more of what’s coming will be shared soon. The ModRetro X account stated that it will be “our most ambitious program yet” in terms of offering new games.

ModRetro also sent an email to ask which color people prefer, along with what games you’re excited to play on the M64. Naturally, I said WWF No Mercy.

