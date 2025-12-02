🎮 The ModRetro M64 is a modern N64 revival console featuring 4K output

The ModRetro M64 aims to revive the Nintendo 64 for the modern age with a 4K output and powerful new hardware. But what colors are available?

Unlike the Analogue 3D, which comes in an all-black and all-white design, the three M64 colors are a real throwback, featuring translucent plastic that so many tech enthusiasts love.

The N64 was released in a similar style, and it proved to be popular with gamers. After a long hiatus, translucent and transparent tech has undergone a bit of a revival, with Nothing and Beats bringing back the unique look.

There are three M64 colors to choose from: purple, green and clear, and we’ll update this list when new colors release. According to ModRetro’s founder Palmer Luckey, more than a dozen colors are on the way.

M64 purple

The purple M64 color is the most reminiscent of one of the original translucent N64 that Nintendo produced all those years ago. It’s bound to be a popular choice, and purple has quietly become a color associated with Nintendo thanks to the GameCube and Game Boy Advance.

M64 green

Best described as a yellowish green, the M64 certainly stands out in this bold colorway, especially the large power and reset buttons. We’d wager that the green M64 will be the least popular color, but it still resonate with some.

M64 clear

The M64 clear colorway looks absolutely glorious and may be our personal favorite. Similar to Nothing’s eye-catching translucent design language, the M64 looks suitably smart yet striking in the clear colorway. Expect this M64 color to be a popular choice.

More M64 colors

Luckey revealed that more than a dozen colors will be released for the M64, with “easily swappable low-cost body kits”. He also showed off an ‘AMD Red’ color for the M64 as part of ModRetro’s collaboration with AMD gaming. It’s unclear if the AMD Red color will also be released in the future, but it won’t be available for the console’s launch.

M64 controller colors

(Credit: M64)

Luckey also shared that the M64 controllers will also come with swappable shells, and that it can take “less than a minute to swap” a shell if you’re speedy. For now, you can get the M64 controller in purple, clear, and green, which will match the console. Of course, you can also use existing N64 controllers with the M64.

