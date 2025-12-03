🆕 The latest Mario Kart World update has added some long-awaited fan features

🎶 It’s now possible to check what music is playing when you pause a race

❓ You can also set custom items to appear in a race, and there have been some course layout changes

📆 This is the seventh update for Mario Kart World since its launch alongside the Switch 2 in June 2025

A new Mario Kart World update has added a feature that fans have been asking for ever since the game launched.

The new update, which brings the game up to Version 1.4.0, adds the ability to finally see what music is playing when you pause a race or a race finishes.

It’s now also possible to adjust music volume from your controller with a toggle added in the settings menu to do so, if you really want to crank up the game’s superb soundtrack.

On the race side of things, Nintendo’s latest update has added the option to set custom items in the rules of a race. This works in the VS Race, Balloon Battle and Coin Runner modes, plus in the Room in Online and Wireless Play. It means you can have a race where everyone only gets Spikey Shells, for example.

The new update has also changed some course layouts in VS Race or Race modes in Online and Wireless Play to make them more engaging. The areas that have changed are:

Race that heads from “Koopa Troopa Beach” to “DK Spaceport”.

Race that heads from “Koopa Troopa Beach” to “Crown City”.

Race that heads from “Koopa Troopa Beach” to “Peach Stadium”.

Race that heads from “Whistlestop Summit” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”.

Race that heads from “Desert Hills” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”.

Race that heads from “DK Spaceport” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”.

Race that heads from “Crown City” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”.

Race that heads from “Peach Stadium” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”.

All races heading towards Koopa Troopa Beach, including the ones above, will also now finish after two laps once you arrive at the beach.

The full patch notes detail lots of other small changes during races and outside of them, such as the addition of ‘Restart’ and ‘Next Race’ buttons in the pause menu when playing single player, and that you can select Photo Mode from the pause menu when running a time trial.

Beyond these marquee changes, there are loads of other gameplay issues that have been fixed with this update – this is the seventh major update for Mario Kart World since the game released alongside the Switch 2 in June.

Fans were left unhappy by a previous Mario Kart World update that changed the way that some random multiplayer races worked, switching from the conventional 3-lap race to ones with a rolling start. However, Nintendo appears to be on the right track with the last few updates as they directly address fans’ key requests.

Mario Kart World version 1.4.0 update patch notes

Added “Custom Items” to the item rules. This is a feature that lets you set which items appear. This is supported in “VS Race”, “Balloon Battle”, “Coin Runners”, and “Room” in “Online Play” or “Wireless Play”.

Made it so that music track name and source title of the track that is playing will be displayed on the Pause Menu.

Added “Music Volume” to “Settings/Controller”.

Made it so players who gathered in a “Room” of “Online Play” can participate in “Race”, “Knockout Tour”, and “Battle”. Up to 4 players can participate in “Race”, “Knockout Tour”, and “Battle”.

Made it so you can join in with friends who are playing “Knockout Tour” from “Friends” in “2p”, “Online Play” as well.

Added “Restart” and “Next Race” in the Pause Menu for “VS Race” in “Single Player”.

Made it so you can select “Photo Mode” from the Pause Menu in “Race against Ghost” in “Time Trials”.

Changed the course layout of below courses for “VS Race”, or “Race” in “Online Play” or “Wireless Play”. Race that heads from “Koopa Troopa Beach” to “DK Spaceport”. Race that heads from “Koopa Troopa Beach” to “Crown City”. Race that heads from “Koopa Troopa Beach” to “Peach Stadium”. Race that heads from “Whistlestop Summit” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”. Race that heads from “Desert Hills” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”. Race that heads from “DK Spaceport” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”. Race that heads from “Crown City” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”. Race that heads from “Peach Stadium” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”. *Changed it so that, in all races heading toward “Koopa Troopa Beach”, including the above courses, you will cross the finish line after two laps once you arrive at “Koopa Troopa Beach”.

You will now dash when riding on Manta Ramp’s back.

Made it so the player will not hit Dragoneel when transformed into Bullet Bill.

Made it so the player cannot use a second Boo while already using a Boo, when holding two Boos.

When Dash Food is taken by someone, shortened the time until that Dash Food reappears.

When a coin placed on water is taken by someone, shortened the time until that coin reappears.

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where the dash time was not correct after a Charge Jump.

Fixed an issue where the player would slip through a wall when being stomped on from above by a vehicle driving on the road.

Fixed an issue where a player would be squashed when touching a Thwomp that had landed.

Fixed an issue where a Bullet Bill would not be displayed after using it.

Fixed an issue where a character would be blurry even when making “Focus” “Character” when taking a photo in “Photo Mode” on the Pause Menu.

Fixed an issue where the screen would look distorted if entering a pipe at the same time as joining a Free Roam in “Online Play”.

Fixed an issue where player could not get in a UFO when multiple players tried to get in a UFO at the same time in Free Roam in “Online Play”.

Fixed an issue where a friend’s information would not be updated when looking at the list of friends in “Friends” in “Online Play”.

Fixed an issue where there would be a communication error when looking at a group ID in “View Room Info” when participating in a group in “Friends” in “Online Play”.

Fixed an issue where a player’s place would go down if retiring during “Knockout Tour” in “Online Play”.

Fixed an issue where a player that is seen when spectating looks like they are going off the course over and over during “Knockout Tour” in “Online Play” or “Wireless Play”.

Fixed an issue where the player’s own character or vehicle would change when starting “Online Play” or “Wireless Play” again after quitting a game after “Knockout Tour” in “Online Play” or “Wireless Play”.

Fixed an issue where a player would get stuck on a wall when using a Bullet Bill while falling off the course in “Sky-High Sundae”.

Fixed an issue where a Bullet Bill would go outside the course when using it on the final curve in “Boo Cinema”.

Fixed an issue where the player would slip through a bulldozer in “Toad’s Factory”.

Fixed an issue where the player would get stuck on a spotlight in the race that heads from “Toad’s Factory” to “Bowser’s Castle” when transformed into Bullet Bill.

Fixed an issue where if the player used a Bullet Bill or Spiny Shell in the first curve of “Desert Hills”, it would get stuck on a rock.

Fixed an issue where the player would get stuck on a tree when using a Bullet Bill on “DK Pass”.

Fixed an issue where, when the player was small because of Lightning, they would slip through the wall on the final curve of “DK Pass.

Fixed an issue where the player would get stuck on a billboard when transforming into Bullet Bill in the race that heads from “Crown City” to “Desert Hills”.

Fixed an issue where the player would slip through the ring of stone when using a Bullet Bill or Mega Mushroom while falling in “Great ? Block Ruins” right before the final curve.

Fixed an issue where the player would get stuck on the ground on the meadows near “Big Donut”.

Fixed an issue where the player would slip through the wall if rewinding after wall riding in the special room you can go to from a pipe in “Shy Guy Bazaar”.

Fixed an issue where the player would still fall into the lava even though they have “Smart Steering” ON in “Dry Bones Burnout”.

Fixed an issue where the player would go off the course when using a Bullet Bill while rail riding in “Wario Stadium”.

Fixed an issue where the player would not be able to glide if getting on a glide panel while gliding in the race that heads from “Wario Stadium” to “Airship Fortress”.

Fixed an issue where the player would get stuck on the ground while heading from “Wario Stadium” to “Airship Fortress”.

Fixed an issue where the vehicle would float up from the rail when the player did a rail ride after a wall ride in a bike-type vehicle in “Wario Stadium”.

Fixed an issue where the player would go off the course when using a Bullet Bill on the shortcut while heading from “Dandelion Depths” to “Cheep Cheep Falls” in the “Ice Rally” of “Knockout Tour”.

Fixed an issue where the player would go off the course while gliding, while heading from “Dandelion Depths” to “Cheep Cheep Falls” in the “Moon Rally” of “Knockout Tour”.

Fixed an issue where a green shell would get stuck on the ground while heading from “Airship Fortress” to “Dry Bones Burnout” in the “Heart Rally” of “Knockout Tour”.

Fixed an issue where the player would go off the course when they transformed into Bullet Bill on top of a building in “Crown City” in the below races: Race that heads from “DK Spaceport” to “Crown City”. Race that heads from “Koopa Troopa Beach” to “Crown City”. Race that heads from “Faraway Oasis” to “Crown City”.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.