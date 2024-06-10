Apple announced a long list of improvements coming to watchOS at WWDC 2024, but the standout feature has to be the option to pause your move streak so you don’t accidentally lose it if you’re on a long-haul flight or want to schedule some rest days, for example.

But there’s much more coming to watchOS 11. Here’s a full breakdown of the best features on the way to Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra.

Training Load

Apple watchOS 11 has a new mode called ‘Training Load’, that lets you measure the intensity and duration of your workouts and how it affects your body over time. If you’ve ever wondered why you’re more tired after a particular workout or find yourself flagging halfway through the week, this mode could help.

Rate your workouts

Did you feel like you pushed extra hard in the gym or struggled during the last few miles of your run? You’ll be able to rate your workouts and watchOS 11 will tell you whether you performed above or below your average.

Adjust your goals by day of the week

If you know you’re flying long distances, feeling under the weather, or simply want to add rest days to your program, you can adjust your Activity Rings per day, allowing you to retain your precious move streaks. We’ve all experienced the pain of losing a hundred-plus day streak all because we simply weren’t able to move around as much through no fault of our own. This should prevent that.

New Vitals app and pregnancy cycle tracking

Apple is expanding its health data with a new Vitals app and cycle tracking for when you’re pregnant. The Vitals app lets you “explore your most important health metrics” at a glance while the cycle tracking app will show you gestational age.

Live Activities and Check In

Apple is bringing Live Activities to the Apple Watch. You’ll be able to see live information for the stuff you care about, including the weather or when your Uber is arriving. Check In is also coming to Apple Watch so your friends and family can track you if decide to go on a run late at night, for example.

New Watch faces

Apple didn’t really announce as many new watch faces as usual but there are still some new ones on the way. Instead, watchOS 11 will help you find the perfect photos for your watch face, giving you potentially unlimited options to choose from.

These are just a few of the best features coming to watchOS 11 in the coming months, but expect to find more surprises when the new update rolls out.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.