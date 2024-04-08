📷 Apple could include a camera in the next version of the Apple TV

🙋‍♂️ It will allow users to make FaceTime calls without an external device

👋 The camera could support gesture-based controls

🪶 Apple is also working on a “lightweight smart display”

The next version of the Apple TV could include a camera and gesture controls, according to a new report. Currently, users need an external device such as an iPhone to make FaceTime calls, but a built-in camera or accessory could change that.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the camera would also support “gesture-based controls”, akin to something like Microsoft’s now-defunct Kinect.

As of iOS 17, users can make hand gestures during FaceTime calls, which fills the screen with 3D effects like confetti or fireworks. The Apple TV camera would likely add this functionality, but we could see additional gestures for navigating the home screen or controlling media playback.

Gurman says the revamped Apple TV set-top box will “work seamlessly with both the iPhone and Vision Pro”, but it’s unclear how the devices will communicate exactly.

Gurman also revealed that Apple is working on a “lightweight smart display” that’s “akin to a low-end iPad”. The idea is that you could take the display from room to room as needed, and it’ll hook into charging hubs stationed around the house.

A new Apple TV that includes a camera could be popular and would provide an alternative to the discontinued Meta Portal. The Meta Portal was a popular device during the pandemic as it allowed families and friends to stay in touch. It also included some novel features, like a story time mode that supported AR effects.

The current Apple TV is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which means a new model could adopt the A16 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro for better overall performance and when playing the best Apple Arcade games.

Apple may announce an update to the Apple TV during WWDC 2024, which takes place on June 10.