🖥️ The MSI Modern AM273Q AI is a 27-inch all-in-one PC

🔊 It features a 27-inch 1440p IPS display with AI-powered speakers

🎯 Audioscenic Amphi speakers deliver spatial 3D sound with AI-powered positional tracking

📺 Also works as an external monitor over its two HDMI and Thunderbolt 4 ports

📆 Releases Q3 2024 for $1,399

The MSI Modern AM273Q AI is an all-in-one PC that also doubles as a 27-inch portable monitor – a surprisingly rare but very convenient feature we don’t see on many other AIOs.

This AIO PC features a gorgeous 27-inch 1440p IPS display and AI-powered speakers. MSI has teamed up with Audioscenic to equip this machine with Amphi position-adaptive 3D sound speakers, which use the system’s built-in webcam to detect where the listener's ears are relative to the device’s screen. This positional data helps the system deliver better spatial sound for music, movies, conference calls, and more for a 3D sound experience. Additionally, the cross-talk cancellation feature prevents the sound of the left and right channels from mixing, so users get a better separated sound experience.

Internally, this machine has an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (a Raptor Lake 155U to be specific) inside to give you all the power you need for daily computing and even some light gaming with its integrated Intel Arc graphics.

Of course, the best feature of this PC is even if you have it turned off, you can use its two Thunder 4 ports or two HDMI ports to turn it into an external monitor. It also has a retractable Full HD webcam you can use for calls whether you’re using this device as a PC or an external display (assuming you have it connected over Thunderbolt).

The MSI Modern AM273Q AI comes standing on a pair of feet out of the box, but it can also be VESA mounted to any monitor stand or arm you choose.

MSI plans to release the Modern AM273Q AI in Q3 of this year – so roughly between now and September – for a starting price of $1,399.