The MSI Pro MP252 E2 (left) and Pro MP271AP E2 (right)

High refresh rate screens are all the rage on our phones, tablets, and laptops, and yet there aren’t many external displays that support it outside of gaming monitors. Well now MSI has introduced a pair of regular consumer monitors that both hit 120Hz for a budget price.

Meet the 25-inch Pro MP252 E2 and 27-inch Pro MP271AP E2. They’re a pair of 1080p monitors with a 120Hz HDR-ready IPS panel designed to give you a smooth PC experience just like you would get on any premium laptop with a 120Hz screen.

MSI Pro MP252 E2 (credit: MSI)

Both monitors also come preloaded with two features that focus on eye health and reduce strain from daily screen usage. Firstly, MSI EyesErgo helps alleviate eye strain by reducing screen flicker and the amount of blue light emanating from the display. Meanwhile, Eye-Q Check regularly reminds users to rest.

The MSI Pro MP252 E2 and Pro MP271AP E2 also come with a phone slot carved into the display stand, allowing users to stand their phone up while using the monitor. The slot is 189mm wide and 12.9mm deep, so it’s big enough to accommodate even large phones like the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Users can also mount a mini PC onto the back of the Pro MP271AP E2’s monitor arm with its included VESA adapter plate.

MSI Pro MP271AP E2 (credit: MSI)

Users can connect up to two devices with HDMI 1.4b and DisplayPort 1.2a inputs. Both monitors also feature a pair of two-watt speakers. The larger 27-inch Pro MP271AP E2 also has a built-in Full HD webcam for video calls.

The 25-inch MSI Pro MP252 E2 will be released later this July for $119. Meanwhile, the larger 27-inch Pro MP271AP E2 is priced at $169, but its release date has yet to be announced.