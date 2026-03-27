(Credit: OnLeaks / XpertPick)

📱 Motorola’s next flagship foldable phone has leaked in new renders

👀 This year’s Razr Ultra will look roughly the same, with a big cover screen and a tall foldable screen

📐 However, it might be a bit thicker, and we don’t know why

📅 The Razr Ultra 2026 is expected to be announced in the next few months

Motorola has a new Razr Ultra on the way, and it might look the same as last year. OnLeaks and XpertPick have shared new renders of the Moto Razr Ultra 2026, and at first glance, it looks just like the Razr Ultra I reviewed last May. However, there could be one stark difference that has a lot of people talking: it could be a bit thicker.

(Credit: OnLeaks / XpertPick)

The phone’s height and width are roughly the same as last year, which likely means we’ll get the same 4-inch cover display and tall 7-inch foldable display. It’s the depth that stands out; when unfolded, the new Razr Ultra could be 7.8mm thick, which is 0.6mm thicker than the previous model.

Why the thicker form factor? It’s hard to say right now. Upgrades that would warrant a thicker design could include better cameras or a bigger battery, but there’s no indication that Motorola will introduce either on its next Razr Ultra. We have to assume some sort of upgrade like this is on the way, though - otherwise, why make your phone thicker than it needs to be?

The Razr Ultra from last year had a lot going for it. It was fast, took decent photos, lasted a long time on a charge, and looked good while doing all of that. Moto will have its work cut out for it when it comes time to wow us with the new Razr Ultra.

The company released the previous Razr Ultra last May, so we might get to see the new foldable in less than two months, if it sticks to a similar roll-out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.