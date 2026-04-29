(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Motorola will officially launch the Razr Fold on May 21

💰 It’ll retail for $1,899.99, $100 less than the Galaxy Z Fold 7

📸 Moto says the phone has the best camera on a foldable phone

✌️ It’ll ship in two colors: Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White

Motorola has confirmed that the Razr Fold, the company’s very first book-style foldable smartphone, will launch in late May. After unveiling the device earlier this year at CES, the latest competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will finally hit store shelves on May 21. The price? $1,899.99.

That’s a lot of money, but it does align with what the rest of the industry is up to. It’s the same price as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold from Google, and it’s $100 less than the Z Fold 7 from Samsung. While it doesn’t matter now, it’s also worth mentioning that this is hundreds of dollars less than what we expect the iPhone Fold to be priced at when it goes on sale later this year.

The Razr Fold is also well-equipped to put up a fight against other foldables on the market. It comes with a 6.6-inch outer display with an 8.1-inch 2K foldable screen, both of which are compatible with Motorola’s Moto Pen Pro, a $99 stylus that could be the missing link Galaxy Fold users are looking for.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Under the hood, you’ll find the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. There’s also a huge 6,000mAh battery (bigger than both the Z Fold 7 and PIxel 10 Pro Fold) with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Where Motorola is drawing the most focus is the camera department. its 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 main camera is said to be among the best in the industry, paired with a 50MP periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-wide. Motorola says it’s ranked #1 according to DXOMARK, who has been ranking phone cameras for years. We’ll be paying close attention to how well these sensors perform when we get our hands on the device.

The Razr Fold will be sold in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White. Preorders open up on May 14. The phone will be available unlocked through retailers like Best Buy and Motorola.com, and eventually, it’ll come to T-Mobile, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.