🤳 We just went hands-on with Motorola’s new Razr Fold at MWC 2026

📖 This is Moto’s first book-style folding after years of flip-style Razr phones

🖋️ It’s compatible with a S Pen-like stylus – and it works on both screens

🆚 Rivals include Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Apple’s rumored iPhone Fold

⚙️ It has a premium design and high-end specs, and Moto is focusing heavily on the cameras, which it claims are some of the best in the industry

💰 Moto hasn’t shared a price or release date yet for the phone – yet

Motorola invited The Shortcut to a meeting in Barcelona at MWC to check out the new Moto Razr Fold, and I have to admit, it did more than just impress me with its potential.

The new device, Motorola’s first book-style folding smartphone, was teased back at CES in January. Now, we’ve had a chance to go hands-on and spend time with it, and it could be the next phone you put in your pocket if Motorola can live up to its claims.

See, not only does the Motorola Razr Fold have a premium design, high-end specs, and support for stylus input (whereas Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 does not), it also has some of the best cameras in any smartphone, at least according to Motorola. That’s a big claim for any smartphone maker, especially Motorola, whose reputation isn’t entirely positive when it comes to smartphone cameras.

📸 That main camera, though. What makes up these cameras, you ask? On the back, in a sort of camera plateau, Motorola packs in a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 sensor for the main lens, which is said to deliver some serious punch in the detail and clarity departments. In fact, Motorola says that DXOMARK, who has been ranking smartphone cameras for years, claims it’s the #1 foldable camera system and the #2 camera system on a smartphone in North America. Plus, it earned the DXOMARK Gold Label for imaging excellence. Moto will integrate special AI-powered processing algorithm to ensure your photos look good, and each will be balanced using Pantone Validated color and skin tones. The sensor also enables Dolby Vision recording at 8K. The company is definitely not messing around here.

🔭 Impressive close-ups and wide shots. There’s also a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 periscope telephoto sensor, which delivers 3x optical zoom and up to 100x Super Zoom Pro. This is one of the first times we’ve seen a periscope telephoto camera on a foldable smartphone; in our limited hands-on testing, it seemed to produce pretty good results from our birds-eye view of Barcelona, but we’ll need to dive deeper to know exactly what it’s capable of. You also get a 50MP ultra-wide lens with support for macro mode, a 32MP inner selfie camera, and a 20MP external selfie camera.

🤩 Premium fit and finish. Motorola has been leaning into its design chops with the Razr lineup for a few years now, and those efforts extend to the Razr Fold. With its shiny side rails and stunning finishes on the back, this device looks striking in person. It’s available in Pantone Blackened Blue with a diamond, woven finish on the back, and Pantone Lily White, which has a softer sheen that looks very elegant. Moto also says it was designed with durability in mind; it uses a titanium inner screen plate to distribute pressure evenly across the folding display, while Ultra-Thin Glass and an Anti-Shock Film grace the front. You also get Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 to protect the cover display. That’s all in a design that’s just 4.9mm thick when you open it, which makes it just over half a millimeter thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

⚙️ Good size, great specs. I really like the size of the Razr Fold. Motorola chose a 6.6-inch cover display and a roomy 8.1-inch 2K LTPO foldable screen that gives you a ton of room to mess around with. Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. Combined, that’ll give you reliably snappy performance for years to come. Speaking of which, Moto also says it’ll support the Razr Fold with seven years of Android OS upgrades and security patches, which is very welcome news.

🤖 Moto AI on a bigger canvas. The Razr Fold comes with Android 16 out of the box with Moto’s customizations layered on top. You’ll find all of the Moto AI features that the company has been popularizing over the years as well, including Catch Me Up for briefings on what you might’ve missed, Pay Attention for transcribing real-time conversations, and integration with services like Gemini, Perplexity, and Copilot.

✍️ Return of the stylus. Samsung took away S Pen support on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, so for those who still want a large-sized foldable with stylus support, Motorola has you covered. The Razr Fold supports the company’s Moto Pen Ultra, which comes with an ultra-fine tip for high precision and sensitivity. It can vibrate to emulate the feeling of drawing on paper, provide haptic feedback when you select something on the on-screen menu, and it lasts all day on a charge. Plus, you can use it on both screens. The downside? You need to carry it around in a separate case since there’s no silo to slot it into on the Razr Fold. Still, it’s cool to see Motorola make up for one of the biggest downsides of the Z Fold 7.

🔋 A huge battery and fast charging. Motorola is also whipping the competition with a huge 6,000mAh battery in the Razr Fold. The Z Fold 7’s 4,400mAh battery is dwarfed in comparison, as is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s 5,015mAh battery. Plus, it comes with 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging so you can top up on the fly.

🧠 Wildly interesting. I left our hands-on with the Moto Razr Fold feeling incredibly interested in what this thing can do. It seems to have the specs and build quality to take on the top dogs of the foldable market, and it could be a game-changer if Motorola can deliver on camera quality. We’ll be working on getting our hands on a review unit very soon, so stay tuned.

💰 Pricing and availability. Motorola hasn’t shared when the Razr Fold will go on sale or how much it’ll cost. We expect those details to come soon.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.