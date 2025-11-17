⚡️ Mophie has announced four new wireless chargers that all use Qi2

📐 Each one has a clean design made from premium materials

📱 You can charge a combination of your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with them

🎄 The chargers arrive just in time for the holidays

🛍️ You can pick them up on Zagg.com, Mophie.com, and Best Buy

💰 Prices range from $44.95 to $99.95

Mophie makes some of our favorite charging accessories for iPhones and Apple Watches, and the company has just announced four new devices that are ready for older Apple devices and the latest and greatest. Today, the brand announced a slew of new charging stations that can juice up your iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 all at the same time - or just one or two of those devices, if that’s all you need.

The top-of-the-line charge in Mophie’s new lineup is the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand. It comes with a Qi2-certified wireless charging pad that can recharge your phone at up to 15W, and its design allows you to rotate your iPhone to use it in StandBy mode. You can also tilt your iPhone for the perfect viewing angle. There’s also a home to quickly recharge your Apple Watch and AirPods.

Mophie also announced a 2-in-1 version of the same stand, which comes in two flavors: a Qi2 charging pad for your iPhone and an Apple Watch charger, or a Qi2 pad and a second Qi pad for AirPods. Depending on what your everyday carry looks like, there’s a model designed for you.

Then there’s the baseline Wireless Charging Stand, which only includes a 15W Qi2 charger for your iPhone. At under $50, it’s a great value proposition and an easy way to make your nightstand a bit smarter (and classier).

The 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand costs $99.95 and comes in white or black. It’s on sale starting today alongside the regular Wireless Charging Stand, which costs $44.95 and comes in white. The two 2-in-1 charging stands will go on sale in early December. The model designed for AirPods will cost $59.95, and the one for the Apple Watch is $79.95. Both only come in white.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.