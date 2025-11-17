🗣️ X has released its much-anticipated Chat feature

🔐 It’s an upgraded version of traditional DMs with E2E encryption

💬 You can also send disappearing messages, get notified when someone takes a screenshot, and more

📱 The feature is rolling out for web and iOS users now

X has launched a brand-new feature that’ll help make your messages to other X users a lot more secure. Today, the social platform launched its new Chat feature, which is basically DMs on steroids. The new feature includes end-to-end encryption with PIN protection, support for sending photos and videos, disappearing messages, and more. It’s rolling out to those on the web and iOS users, with Android users gaining access in the near future.

With end-to-end encryption, you can feel safer knowing that your DMs won’t be seen by anyone else. X also includes encrypted photo and video sharing, and you can make and take phone and video calls within the app. There’s also the ability to make messages disappear after a certain amount of time, and you can delete all the messages you want from individual text threads.

You can also enable screenshot notifications. Similar to Snapchat, you’ll always know when someone takes a screenshot of your conversation. You can also completely block the ability to take screenshots. X also says that while voice notes are currently missing from Chat, it’ll be added in the future.

The promise of better security for your messages has been consistently floated by X and its owner, Elon Musk. Now that the feature is here, all of your future messages will be safely encrypted so that no one can spy on your conversations. X’s support page does note that metadata in messages (such as the creation time and recipients of messages) won’t be encrypted, but for the most part, this is enough security for most users. X is also working on fixing certain holes in its systems that could allow someone to view your encrypted messages.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.