😮 Monster Hunter Wilds has a Metacritic score of after 61 after 55 critic reviews

😇 The game has 96% positive reviews, 2% mixed and 0% negative

📅 Monster Hunter Wilds releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 28

🦖 It’s the sixth mainline entry in Capcom’s popular series

Capcom is on a role lately, delivering top-quality titles from fan-favorite franchises. It sounds like Monster Hunter Wilds is yet another success story, as the game has received critical acclaim from reviewers.

The game currently has a Metacritic score of 89 after 66 critic reviews, which will probably make it one of the highest rated games of 2025, even at this early stage. It’s currently just shy of Monster Hunter: World’s Metacritic score of 90. Here’s what some outlets had to say about Monster Hunter Wilds.

VGC believed Monster Hunter Wilds was worthy of a perfect score and went as far to claim it’s the best Monster Hunter ever:

“Monster Hunter Wilds is confident, bold, and one of the best Monster Hunter games ever, thanks to its ability to stand on the giant shoulders of Worlds and improve it in virtually every way.”

Creative Bloq also dished out a perfect score for Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds, saying:

“More friction free than ever, Monster Hunter Wilds welcomes new players, but also offers the series’ most exciting endgame thanks to its open-world structure, topped off with some brilliant new additions to the monster roster…The most accessible Monster Hunter game to date.”

The positive sentiment was shared by Push Square, which gave the game 9/10:

“Few games can match the satisfaction of Monster Hunter — and Monster Hunter Wilds might just be the most satisfying instalment yet. Capcom has fine tuned the act of felling colossal foes, creating one of the most rewarding games of the generation in the process. While the overall package is held back by a stalling story campaign and questionable performance, Wilds is an outstanding action RPG at its core, and a worthy successor to the almighty World.”

However, IGN wasn’t quite as enamored with Monster Hunter Wilds, but still gave the game 8/10.

“Monster Hunter Wilds continues to smooth off the traditionally rough edges of the series in smart ways, reducing as much friction as possible that could get in the way of you grabbing any of its exceptionally fun weapons and planting them firmly in a monster’s hide. “But in that quest to make Monster Hunter more approachable, Wilds has carved a little too close to the bone in some places, trimming its challenge back so much that I barely needed to dig into its in-depth equipment system at all this time to become an apex predator. Its more flexible combat is some of the most fun I’ve had with the series, but like the blustering lighting storms of its gorgeous desert, it'll burns brightly but briefly until Capcom unleashes some real endgame beasts to challenge us.”

The same was true of GamesRadar+, which also awarded Monster Hunter Wilds an 8/10. The reviewer said:

”With the best combat and narrative in a 20-year series of action RPGs, Monster Hunter Wilds is the new peak of Monster Hunter, only further enlivened by a colorful cast of monsters that defies longtime design conventions.”

Hardcore Gamer was one of the few outliers in this case, as the outlet gave the game 7/10:

Monster Hunter Wilds is a fun experience and has all the staples that make the series so enjoyable. Unfortunately, some choices make it hard to enjoy yourself for a significant amount of time while making your way to the portion of the game that you’re trying to experience.

It’s fascinating to see how Capcom has transformed a series that was mainly popular in Japan, and slowly made it one of its biggest franchises in the west. There’s no doubt Monster Hunter Wilds will be one of the biggest games of this year, but it’s refreshing to see that the quality hasn’t dropped for this latest entry.

