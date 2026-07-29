🆕 ModRetro’s brand new M64 is available in an exclusive colorway from GameStop

🚬 The Smoke Edition offers a gray and black translucent shell and costs $229.99 from the retailer

💰 That’s the same price as the normal console, and it releases in just under a month

👉 You can pre-order it now, and it’s the only place you’ll be able to get this color from

GameStop: Smoke ModRetro M64

GameStop: Smoke M64 Pro Controller

ModRetro: M64

If you’ve been after the special Smoke Edition of ModRetro’s shiny new M64 console, it’s exclusive to GameStop and you can pre-order one right now.

GameStop posted on X to let everyone know it’s available to order with a short trailer showing its smoky translucent finish that runs across the console and associated M64 Pro controller. It means there are five M64 colors to choose from.

The GameStop listing page mentions a release date of August 21, giving you less than a month to wait until this exclusive colorway launches.

Apart from cosmetics, this is the same ModRetro M64 FPGA console that launched yesterday, and it carries an identical $229.99 price tag, assuming you don’t snag the standard model with an exclusive $30 discount if you signed up for the early bird waitlist.

In our ModRetro M64 review, we said the console feels like a premium product with excellent build quality. It’s also more affordable than the Analogue 3D and has the ability to output N64 games at 720p, 1080p, and 4K.

(Credit: ModRetro)

Our review also noted that it plays games exactly as you remember, although there are also different display and scaling modes available.

The M64 is compatible with Bluetooth and wired N64 controllers, plus it’ll also work with the brand’s own Pro controller. This is a separate purchase, but brings extras such as an aluminium shell, Bluetooth and wired connectivity, plus a TMR joystick for increasingly accurate inputs without the worry of stick drift.

We didn’t have many criticisms of the M64, though the software on the competing Analogue 3D is more mature and therefore has more features like save states. However, it is some $70-$100 more expensive, depending if you got the deal above, or you’re considering purchasing the M64 at retail.

Up next: Steam Machine update from Valve will please those in the reservation queue

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.