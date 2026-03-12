👋 Microsoft appears to have ended its “This is an Xbox” marketing campaign

Microsoft has apparently ended its polarizing “This is an Xbox” marketing campaign, which basically tried to convince gamers that their phone, PC, TV, VR headset, laptop, or whatever device could run Xbox Cloud Gaming was the equivalent of owning a console.

Unsurprisingly, most Xbox fans hated the campaign, as it felt like it devalued the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, which haven’t exactly flown off the shelves. As of writing, the YouTube video for the advert has 9.4k likes but 7.4k dislikes.

The tongue-in-cheek nature of the ads may have been well-intentioned, but being able to access Xbox games on a device doesn’t make it an Xbox – at least not to the majority of people – and it seems like Microsoft may have got the message.

It looks like Microsoft has quietly done away with the controversial campaign, as if you search for the “This is an Xbox” tagline on Xbox, you won’t find anything. This could mean the ads have simply run their course, or it may have been an early decision from Microsoft’s new CEO of gaming, Asha Sharma, to end the marketing push.

While Microsoft is steadfast in its approach to make Xbox games accessible across multiple devices, calling an Amazon Fire TV stick “an Xbox” was too much for most people. An Xbox is, and should be, a console that sits under your TV. The rest are simply devices that allow you to access Xbox games in a different way.

Microsoft will need to reposition Xbox Project Helix, its next-generation hardware, as something gamers need to buy. That’ll prove to be a tricky task, especially after the reputational damage the Xbox brand has suffered this generation. However, if Microsoft is no longer classifying everything as an Xbox, that’s at least a start.

