Microsoft isn’t prepared to stop making Xbox consoles just yet, according to a new report.

Microsoft’s CEO of Gaming Phil Spencer reportedly told employees that it has no plans to exit the console hardware market, which means we could still see an Xbox Series X Slim be released soon.

The news comes from reporter Shannon Liao, who revealed that Spencer gave employees reassurances about Xbox hardware.

“The company held an internal Tuesday townhall where Spencer told employees that there were no plans to stop making consoles, and that Xboxes would continue to be part of a strategy that involves multiple kinds of devices,” Liao reported in her Substack newsletter.

Microsoft, and the Xbox brand in particular, is facing a tumultuous wave of rumors and speculation. It looks like Microsoft is preparing to bring Xbox exclusive games to PS5, making the debate between buying a PS5 vs Xbox Series X a dead rubber.

If Microsoft does bring the likes of Starfield to PS5, it could spell the end of Xbox as we know it. Xbox consoles are already struggling to sell, and exclusive games often provide a reason to buy one console over another. If Xbox games came to PlayStation, why would you pick up an Xbox Series X or S?

Last week, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer posted on X that the company would address the future of Xbox and that they were listening. The backlash to the potential news that Microsoft could bring its franchises to PlayStation hasn’t gone down well, leading to some players trading in their consoles and cutting ties with Xbox entirely.

Thankfully, we should finally get some answers on what Microsoft’s plans are for Xbox this week. How that news will be received will depend on what the new strategy for Xbox will be.

Still, it’s encouraging to hear that Microsoft isn’t going to stop making Xbox consoles in the future. While it might seem like a cause for celebration to see Xbox games on PlayStation, competition ultimately benefits the consumer.