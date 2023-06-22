Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is on sale at Best Buy (Image credit: Microsoft)

There’s a Microsoft Surface Best Buy deal happening today, with online discounts taking up to $300 off the Surface Laptop, the current top-seller at the US retailer. It’s a bit like a reverse Back to School shopping sale in late June for students.

Specifically, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is $300 off, starting at $899.99 instead of the usual $1,199.99. At 15 inches and with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, that’s become the No. 1 seller. The newer Surface Laptop 5 at 13.5 inches with an Intel Core i5 and similar specs is actually a bit cheaper at Best Buy at the moment. It costs $895, but a deal price of $104.99 off.

If you want the latest and greatest, that’ll still cost you. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15-inch will cost $2,164, a savings of $235.99 at Best Buy. On the other end of the price spectrum is the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 at $599.99, $100 from MSRP. It’s the cheapest Microsoft Surface Best Buy deal I found find based on my research online and in person at a local store in New York City.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Best Buy deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Best Buy deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Best Buy deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Best Buy deals

Is Microsoft Surface a laptop or tablet?

As you can see from the Best Buy deals, there are two distinct Microsoft Surface form factors at varying sizes. Microsoft Surface Laptops have the typical clamshell design of a laptop, whether you purchase the latest Surface Laptop 5 or opt for the cheaper and smaller Laptop Go. The Microsoft Surface 9 is more of a 2-in-1 computer and the original form factor (hence the higher model numbers) that’s akin to a tablet with an optional keyboard attachment. It’s like a Windows-powered iPad with a keyboard.

Is Microsoft Surface Laptop worth it?

The Microsoft Surface Laptop is a great Windows laptop choice with specs that rival computing leaders like Dell, HP and even Apple. The 3:2 screen sizes of 15 inches and 13.5 inches – and more recently 14.4 inches – offer something different from popular MacBooks. And, because the hardware and the software come from the same vendor, Microsoft, our testing has found it to be more reliable than other laptop brands.

Considering the fact that Microsoft is actually raising the prices of its Xbox Series X console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership in July, you could actually pay more for its future Surface Laptops and 2-in-1 Surface Pro computers down the line.

Is this the best Microsoft Surface Best Buy deal?

These are the lowest prices we’ve seen in 2023 for Microsoft Surface, according to our tracking data. The timing makes sense, as Best Buy is trying to compete with the newly announced Prime Day deals – it’s July 11, 2023, in case you’re wondering when the Amazon Prime Day 2023 date is scheduled. Microsoft, meanwhile, is getting out ahead of Back to School shopping, which usually begins in late July and end peaks in late August. While the Best Buy deals don’t have an end date, June 25, 2023, may see an end to these rock-bottom prices, according to our sources. So you have the weekend to decide whether or not to buy a Surface Laptop or Surface Pro.

