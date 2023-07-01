You can still buy a Microsoft Office Lifetime License in July 2023 without having to pay an annoying monthly fee, meaning you’ll actually own the Office Professional 2021 (the latest version of Microsoft Suite) without any strings attached. It’s the best deal for the PC version of the software, according to our analysis of Microsoft Office.

It costs just $29.97 for Microsoft Office through StackSocial, a trusted reseller for product keys, and we’ve tested it out ourselves, getting this exact software to use on The Shortcut editorial team. It works flawlessly, according to our first-hand testing. The Microsoft Office Lifetime License includes eight pieces of software.

Microsoft Office Lifetime License software

Word

Excel

OneNote

PowerPoint

Outlook

Publisher

Access

Teams

Microsoft Office Lifetime License price vs 365

Microsoft Office Lifetime License price: $29.97

The lifetime license is different from the Microsoft Office 365 subscription. You also get full access to features (unlike the free trial of 365). You’ll miss out on any future updates in case Microsoft launches another standalone Office 2023, but so far it’s sticking with its two-tier plan of Microsoft Office 365 and still supporting product keys from the Lifetime License software.

I prefer paying $29.97 as a one-time fee vs having to shell out $69.99 per year for the Microsoft 365 subscription (the latter buying option has 1TB of cloud storage I don’t need, for example, as I already use Apple iCloud and Google Drive).

Previously, the price of the Microsoft Office Lifetime License was $50, but it’s on a special discount this week through the 4th of July 2023. There’s no telling when the price of that will increase, although we know that the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12 month membership will increase in price on July 6, 2023. This means that Microsoft is likely raising prices across the board in 2023, and the Lifetime License could be sunset in the future.

Microsoft Office Lifetime License: Windows vs Mac

I’ve tested both the Windows and Mac versions of this software through the very same deals I’m reporting on. It worked flawlessly both times I downloaded, installed, and started to use the Microsoft Lifetime License on the Windows and Mac operating systems.

Both versions are priced at $29.97, and while you can install Office 2021 on multiple computers (it’s redeemed in your Microsoft online account in the end after you buy an online voucher code from Stack Social), you’ll need both versions if you want to have the PC and Mac editions. Most people, however, choose one or the other.

Will Microsoft Office Lifetime License be cheaper on Black Friday?

We’re keeping tabs on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 deals, but I don’t expect to see the Microsoft Office Lifetime License cheaper than $29.97. In fact, this is the lowest price I’ve seen since I began to track the price and report on it.

The same goes for Amazon Prime Day 2023, which is July 11, 2023. While this price drop may be extended to compete with Prime Day, I don’t foresee it getting cheaper, according to my research of the history of the Microsoft Office price.

