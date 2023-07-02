Purchasing the Microsoft Office for Mac Lifetime License just got simpler thanks to the fact that there’s a discount that brings the software to its lowest price. It’s the perfect time to load up your Apple Mac with Microsoft software (the irony is striking).

Today, it costs just $29.97 for Microsoft Office for Mac for the 2021 version of the Office Suite (don’t worry, this is the latest standalone version as of June 2023). Compare that price to Amazon, which is charging almost $149.99 for the same set of programs with a Lifetime License. There’s also Microsoft Office Lifetime License for the PC, too, is also available today for the same price, as we reported yesterday.

Microsoft Office Mac Lifetime License software

Word

Excel

OneNote

PowerPoint

Outlook

Teams

The Mac version of Microsoft Office Lifetime License has most of the programs that are available on the Windows edition – at least the important ones. Missing from the Mac edition are Microsoft Publisher and Microsoft Access. I don’t think that most people in 2023, especially Apple computer owners, need these programs.

Microsoft Office Mac one-time purchase price

Microsoft Office Lifetime License price: $29.97

Microsoft has been focusing on Office 365 subscriptions that also work across Mac computers. However, this Office Lifetime License remains a very popular standalone software suite because it doesn’t require pesky monthly payments. You’ll spend just $29.97 on the Office Lifetime License, while Microsoft 365 (as it’s now called) costs $70 per year under the personal use plan and $99.99 annually for families.

What’s the difference? Well, you won’t get updates in the future (say, if there’s ever a Microsoft Office 2023 one-time fee suite). The 365 version also comes with 1TB of cloud storage. But for most people who just want Word, Excel, PowerPoint and other programs, this will do fine for need when it comes to having an advanced word processor program, spreadsheet program, etc.

Testing Microsoft Office for Mac Lifetime License

We actually bought and tested the Microsoft Office Mac Lifetime License on our team and it worked flawlessly after making the one-time purchase. Actually, we paid a little bit more than the previous price of $50 (still a lot better than the $150 some retailers in the US are currently charging).

Now we have access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook and Teams in full instead of opting for a free trial of the web-based software that doesn’t have all of the features you’d want (you have to pay for those with 365 on a recurring basis). It’s far from the only Microsoft product we’ve tested at The Shortcut recently. We opted to purchase an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12 month membership before the big price increase by Microsoft on July 6. Microsoft is raising prices where it can, but this is further proof that there are discounts out there if you know where to look.

Microsoft Office for Mac Black Friday deals

Based on my expertise in tracking prices (moving on from PS5 restock tracking), I can tell you that this is the lowest price we’ve seen for a legit copy of Microsoft Office for Mac with a Lifetime License. I can’t see it going any lower, in fact.

Yes, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is July 11, 2023, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 will be here before we know it, but I can’t foresee the price going down any further than it has today. From history of price tracking has me thinking it’ll go back up soon only to fall down to the $30 mark again for Back to School and Black Friday shopping seasons.

See the Microsoft Office (Mac) $29.97