🔒 Microsoft is restricting Xbox Game Pass stacking in certain countries

🌍 Those in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Singapore, Taiwan and Turkey will only be able to stack to a maximum of 13 months

📆 You can currently stack your membership up to a maximum of 36 months

💰 Microsoft raised the price of Xbox Game Pass and Ultimate in June last year

One of the best ways to save money on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is to stack subscriptions.

By using our 12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate discount code, it’s possible to get a longer subscription for less, to a maximum of 36 months. However, Microsoft appears to be clamping down on certain countries and is limiting stacking to just 13 months.

The countries that will face the new restriction include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Singapore, Taiwan and Turkey. It’ll apply to all of Microsoft’s subscription services, including Xbox Game Pass Core, and PC Game Pass but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate isn’t affected.

The reason for the change is due to exchange rates and Xbox subscriptions being cheaper in the countries listed above. Xbox Game Pass costs $10.99 a month in the US, but it’s available for just $4.92 a month in places like Turkey, for example.

Walmart: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Walmart: PC Game Pass

Walmart: Xbox Game Pass Core

The move should deter those who reside outside of those countries from snapping up cheaper Xbox Game Pass memberships and stacking them onto their existing subscription.

Microsoft raised the price of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in July 2023. The services increased from $9.99 to $10.99 for Xbox Game Pass and $14.99 to $16.99 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. PC Game Pass was unaffected.

It followed a similar price hike from Sony, which raised its PlayStation Plus Premium, Extra, and Essential services by up to 35% in September last year. Don’t forget you can use our PlayStation Plus discount code to save.