😍 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has a Metacritic score of 86 after 61 critic reviews

👏 The game has 92% positive reviews, 8% mixed and 0% negative

🐍 MGS Delta is a remake of the PS2 classic

📆 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is out August 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is almost here, and it seems Snake’s return has been welcomed by critics. A remake of the PS2 classic – and arguably one of the best games of all time – Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater appears to get a lot right.

The game is currently on a Metacritic score of 86 after 61 reviews, which means the response has been ‘Generally favorable’.

Critics have praised the remake for staying faithful to the original, but modernizing things that make it a must-play for fans and new players alike.

Here’s what critics had to say about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

GamingBolt was extremely impressed with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and gave the game a perfect score.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a faithful, gorgeous remake with modern polish, tighter gameplay, and fun extras.

Digital Spy also loved what they played and said:

If you adore Snake Eater, Delta is a chance to fall in love with it all over again, and if you've never experienced it, this is a modernised classic that is a must-play.

Game Informer admitted that MGS 3 still holds up today, but that Delta makes it hard to go back to the original:

Metal Gear Solid 3 didn't necessarily need a remake, but now that it’s here, I’m not sure I will ever be able to go back to the original versions.

Push Square also praised the game, giving it 9/10:

One of the most faithful remakes ever, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has made a stealth classic feel modern all over again. Its light but meaningful gameplay updates enhance interaction and feel, while a visual overhaul allows it to rub shoulders with the PS5’s graphical elite. By staying so loyal to its source text, Metal Gear Solid 3 is now just as incredible today as it was over 20 years ago.

Snake’s return didn’t wow everyone, though. Inverse gave the game 7/10 and said:

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a game in an odd place. I get the reverence to the original, especially with series creator Hideo Kojima no longer involved, and the bad blood that ensued between him and Konami. I get the hesitancy to retouch a game considered as one of the greatest ever made. But then, I question what the point of remaking Snake Eater is at all, if you’re going to try and keep everything exactly the same.

WellPlayed were even harsher, awarding the game 6/10 and saying:

With Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami has crafted a visually arresting re-release so fawning and reverent that it reads entirely incurious. Fans of the source material will no doubt relish the opportunity to play a more modern-feeling take on a generational piece of art, but such a seemingly important work should inspire more.

Overall, fans of Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid 3 have lots to look forward to with Delta. It seems like some critics wanted to see more changes and tweaks, but those who simply wanted to see a classic reborn with modern visuals and subtle gameplay changes will be overjoyed by what’s on offer.

