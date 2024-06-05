🆕 Meta Quest 3 has received a new update

Meta has done a fantastic job updating its VR headsets with new features and improvements, even going as far as to increase the performance of the Meta Quest 2. But it’s the company’s latest headset, the Meta Quest 3, which will benefit most from the latest batch of updates.

The Meta Quest 3’s passthrough hasn’t been able to compete with the likes of the Apple Vision Pro, but that could change. The new v66 update drastically reduces distortion, improves color accuracy, and seems to track hands better. You’ll also see less warping effects on objects while in motion.

That’s great news for those who may have been impressed with Apple’s productivity and entertainment features but couldn’t justify the Apple Vision Pro’s $3,499 price point. And there are more things to celebrate.

Meta says it will also support proper background audio when multitasking. Now you can launch a 2D app like the Browser, play music or a video, and minimize the app without automatically pausing playback. Support for “high-resolution” Netflix is also coming to the Quest 3’s web browser.

Meta has also introduced a new experimental feature that should make Meta Quest menus more accessible. You can enable an option to see buttons on your wrists, which allow you to pop open (or close) various in-game and system-level menus by tapping on your wrist.

The Meta Quest 3 was released on October 10, 2024, for $499 and $649, depending on the storage you need. It’s an evolution of the Meta Quest 2 but also borrows elements of the more expensive Meta Quest Pro.

Mark Zuckerberg made a passionate defense of the Meta Quest 3 and compared it directly to the Apple Vision Pro on Instagram. It might not be surprising that the CEO of Meta would hype up his product, but it’s an interesting watch nonetheless.

