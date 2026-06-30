(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro might’ve just leaked - from Apple itself

📱 Videos and images of purported drop tests seemingly show off the new phone in all its glory

🎨 It looks strikingly similar to the iPhone 17 Pro, save for the new colors

🕵️‍♀️ The videos and images first leaked onto the dark web, along with hundreds of details on the specs of the device

📅 Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone 18 Pro this September

We almost never see Apple leaks quite as big as this iPhone 18 Pro leak. As part of a huge data breach from Tata, one of Apple’s suppliers, images and videos revealing key aspects of the next iPhone were reportedly leaked onto the dark web, with some seemingly making their way to social media shortly afterward.

Videos shared to X by multiple sources, including one now-suspended account imitating Evan Blass (a.k.a. Evleaks), show off a silver iPhone 18 Pro going through a round of drop-testing, something Apple does to ensure the durability of its products before they come out. The phone looked almost identical to the iPhone 17 Pro, with a triple camera array at the top, an Apple logo, and a glass cut-out on the back for wireless charging.

The most stark difference was the color. Apple seems to be sticking to a more consistent color scheme for the iPhone 18 Pro, instead of going for the two-toned look of the iPhone 17 Pro. A separate image seemingly taken in the same drop-testing laboratory shows off a red iPhone that looks similar to the 18 Pro in the video above, aligning with current expectations that red will be making a comeback in this year’s iPhone lineup.

By the looks of it, these images and videos won’t last long. Many of the accounts that shared them last night have been suspended or have had the content removed from their profiles. Given that it seems Apple is taking swift action to remove these leaks from the internet, it sure sounds like they could be legit.

The Tata data breach also gave way to at least six files listing “hundreds” of different components used in the iPhone 18 Pro, including the unannounced A20 Pro chip. Apple was reportedly concerned about the breach when it occurred, but hasn’t made any sort of public statement to the press yet.

iPhone 18 Pro release date

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro this September, alongside the much-anticipated iPhone Fold. We still have a couple more months until then, so expect more iPhone 18 Pro leaks in the meantime. Subscribe so you don’t miss any of our coverage.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.