🍎 Apple is expected to launch the iPhone Air 2 next year

⚙️ The phone will reportedly come with two cameras and a bigger battery

📱 A new leak claims to reveal the design Apple settled on for production

👍 It’s not much different than the original Air, which is a good thing

Apple is releasing a few new iPhones early next year, including a sequel to the super-thin iPhone Air. A new leak from Early Apple Leaks on X claims to reveal the design of the iPhone Air 2, and if you experience any level of déjà vu, you’re not alone.

The post contains an image that shows off the rumored iPhone Air 2 from the front, back, and right side. The device looks very similar to the original iPhone Air, with a camera plateau at the top and an ultra-thin form factor. There’s also a Camera Control button, minimal bezels around the screen, and an Apple logo in the same place as it was last year.

Obviously, there’s one major difference everyone’s talking about: the cameras. The iPhone Air 2 is expected to include two rear cameras instead of one, which this leak also hints at. Early Apple says that the design shown off is being tested within Apple’s labs, and that it’s "likely final,” meaning this could be the phone we see come 2027.

Beyond that, the leak doesn’t confirm any new details pertaining to the iPhone Air 2, but the rest of the upgrades are expected to be internal anyway. Rumors point to an A20 chipset inside, coupled with a bigger battery that’ll lead to longer endurance than what the original Air gets you. The screen should still be 6.5 inches, it’ll likely still be 5.4mm thick, and it’ll still be made of glass and aluminum.

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone Air 2 well after the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold are unveiled in September. The Air 2 isn’t scheduled to arrive until the spring of 2027, when Apple will announce it alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e. Until then, we’ll be tracking all the iPhone Air 2 rumors we can find, so be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.