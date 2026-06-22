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🍎 Apple is expected to announce a new iPhone Air early next year

👀 Rumors have begun heating up, hinting at a few big upgrades

📸 It’s expected to gain a second rear camera for ultra-wide photos

🔋 The battery will also reportedly get bigger, resolving one of the biggest user complaints

📐 It’s not clear if the design or color choices will be changing

📅 The iPhone Air 2 is rumored to launch in spring 2027

Apple is widely rumored to fix the two biggest issues folks have had with the iPhone Air. No, not in the form of software updates or other patches that could be shipped out to existing Air users, but in the form of a brand-new model due out next year. If you held off on buying the iPhone Air when it dropped last year because of its shortcomings, it sounds like you probably made the right call.

The iPhone Air 2 sounds like a big upgrade. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg recently published his predictions (based on what he’s heard from his sources) on what the next generation of Apple’s thinnest phone ever could include. The list isn’t very long, but it sounds promising nonetheless.

When the iPhone Air came out, I knew it wasn’t the phone for me. Between the limited camera technologies and much smaller battery, it didn’t live up to some of the core principles I look for when buying a new phone. However, the way that the iPhone Air 2 is shaping up not only has me excited, it has me considering switching entirely over to it.

The latest iPhone Air 2 rumors

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📸 A second rear camera. Apple is widely rumored to include a second rear camera on the iPhone Air 2, which Gurman corroborated in his report. My biggest issue with the original Air is the single camera on the back, which greatly limits what kind of photos you can take. The second rear camera is expected to be an ultra-wide of some caliber, allowing you to take wider landscape photos and not have to step back when taking pictures of large groups. It’ll be a game-changer for anyone who uses their smartphone camera a lot.

🔋 A bigger battery (thank God). Battery life could see a big jump on the iPhone Air 2. Gurman says Apple is working to get a bigger battery inside the device, which will (hopefully) extend its lifespan beyond barely a full day on a charge. While multi-day battery life will likely be reserved for the top-of-the-line iPhone 18 Pro Max, getting through a full day comfortably on a single charge would suffice on the Air 2.

⚙️ A brand-new chip. Apple is also expected to include the 2-nanometer A20 chip in the iPhone Air 2, which is expected to deliver faster performance and better efficiency. There’s nothing wrong with the iPhone Air’s performance thanks to the A19 Pro, but we’re always happy to see a speed increase of any kind.

📐 What about design, screen size, and colors? Beyond these spec bumps, it doesn’t sound like the iPhone Air 2 will be much different than the iPhone Air. The design will likely be the same with its 5.4mm profile, 6.6-inch display, and glass design. Apple offers the current iPhone Air in four colors, and so far, there’s no indication that any of them will be going away. However, as we get closer to the eventual launch of the phone next spring, we should know more about which finishes will be offered.

iPhone Air 2 coverage continues

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The iPhone Air 2 is rumored to come out in the spring of 2027, alongside the regular iPhone 18. Until then, we’ll be tracking all the biggest rumors and leaks, so be sure to subscribe to The Shortcut so you don’t miss out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.