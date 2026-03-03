💻 Apple just leaked the name of an upcoming MacBook

Apple might have just confirmed the name of its upcoming budget-friendly MacBook. The “MacBook Neo” briefly appeared on a regulatory page on the company’s website, as spotted by MacRumors. However, it disappeared just as quickly as it popped up, and it’s been completely wiped from Apple’s site. That didn’t stop people from seeing it, though, as the screenshot below proves.

MacBook Neo rumors: is this the iPhone chip laptop?

While no specs or other information were shared, MacBook Neo could be the name of Apple’s upcoming entry-level MacBook. The company has been rumored to be working on a new, cheaper laptop that would appeal to students and those who might not need the power of a MacBook Air or Pro.

According to reports, the laptop will be powered by Apple’s A18 Pro or A19 Pro processor, which benchmarks above Apple’s own M1 and M2 chips. It’ll reportedly run macOS and all the apps available on it, and come in a bunch of vibrant colors. The design will reportedly be smaller than the current MacBook Air, which has a 13.6-inch screen.

As of now, we don’t know how much the laptop will cost or what its exact specs will be. However, we could know everything about it as soon as tomorrow; Apple is hosting its “special experience” for media, and Tim Cook promised a big week of announcements. We’ve already seen the iPhone 17e, iPad Air M4, MacBook Air M5, and MacBook Pro M5 Pro/Max. A cheap MacBook could be the device to round everything off, so we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.