Apple makes the single-best laptop you can get for $1,000 with the MacBook Air. When the new M4 model was announced last month, virtually every tech reporter I know agreed that Apple beat everyone else in the race for the best laptop for the money, and now, that laptop is an even better value thanks to a deal that’s popped up on Amazon.

Right now, you can get the MacBook Air M4 for just $849 at Amazon. That’s a 15% discount from its original $999, and it makes the laptop the single-best value on the laptop market right now. This is the best price we’ve seen so far on Apple’s new M4 model, too, and we likely won’t see a discount this steep very often in the future.

For the price, you get Apple’s latest MacBook Air with a sleek aluminum design and the fan-favorite Sky Blue color (which is also rumored to come to this year’s iPhone 17 Pro). Open it up and you’ll find a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, complete with a notch and slim bezels. Below it is one of the most comfortable keyboards Apple has ever shipped, a sizable trackpad, a Touch ID sensor, plenty of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and MagSafe for charging.

Under the hood sits Apple’s M4 chip, which is exponentially faster than any previous Intel-based MacBook and Apple’s fastest baseline M-series chip to date. It’s paired with 16GB of RAM which enables Apple Intelligence compatibility. The base model ships with 256GB of storage which is enough for some users, but if you need more, you can upgrade to 512GB. It lasts up to 18 hours on a charge according to Apple’s tests, which translates to all-day battery life in the real world.

At $849, you won’t find a better laptop than the MacBook Air. You’ll want to act fast, though - this deal isn’t likely to stick around very long.

