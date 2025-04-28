🔊 Beats is adding two colors to the popular Beats Pill speaker

Beats is updating its iconic Beats Pill speaker just in time for summer. The famous audio brand is adding two new colors to its lineup: Navy Blue and Blush Pink. The colors live alongside three other available shades: Matte Black, Champagne Gold, and Statement Red. It’s still priced at $149.99, and both new colors go on sale today.

The Beats Pill is one of the most popular Bluetooth speakers in recent history, largely because of its portability and form factor. Beats revived the speaker last year after it sat desolate for years, giving it features like USB-C, one-touch pairing with Apple devices, Find My support, longer battery life, and - most important of all - better sound quality.

The result is a speaker that many folks have fallen in love with once again. It’s a great go-to speaker when all you need is something to toss in your beach bag or backpack for jams on the go. It’s also IP67 certified, lasts up to 24 hours on a charge, and integrates with “Hey Siri” for voice assistant commands.

Beats is making the Navy Blue color a Walmart exclusive, while the Blush Pink model is exclusive to Target. Both are available starting today.

