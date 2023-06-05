The Apple WWDC 2023 keynote was full of new hardware announcements, and that very surprising Apple Vision Pro price is still fresh in our minds. But Apple is also out to change Macs with the debut of the MacBook Air 15.

The New MacBook Air comes with a larger, more expansive 15.3-inch screen with the tiniest five-millimeter bezels and 500 nits of brightness. The larger display makes this new notebook noticeably larger than its smaller 13-inch MacBook Air brother, but it’s still amazingly thin at 11.5mm thick and weighs just over three pounds.

The 15-Inch MacBook Air also comes rocking Apple’s latest M2 processor, which the company claims to be twice as fast as the best-selling 15-inch Core i7 PC laptop. Thanks to the extra internal space of the larger chassis, battery life has been extended to 18 hours.

The 15-inch MacBook Air fits perfectly into Apple’s line-up of laptops. It offers a bigger screen option for MacBook fans who previously had to buy into a more powerful and expensive 14- or 16-inch MacBook Pro model.

The new MacBook Air 15-inch is available for order now starting at $1,299 ($1,199 for education) and will start shipping on June 13. It’s available in four colors including ​​midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.